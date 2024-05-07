REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Farmers Market opens for the season today. The farmers market will be held every Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. through the end of October.
The farmers market is located at Grove Park in Rehoboth Beach, which is located next to the visitor’s center and museum.
Parking is free during market hours at the metered Visitor Center/Museum parking lot. Parking is also free at permitted parking spots within a two-block radius, including Henlopen, Columbia, Sussex, Kent, Easton, and Felton Streets.
Numerous local vendors set up shop in Grove Park during the event bringing local goods to the community. The event also helps to bring local farm food directly to peoples tables without a middle man creating a sense of community.
"We want people to be able to purchase fresh produce directly from a farmer, there's no middle man involved, they're getting the fresh produce right out of the field and they get to know who the farmer is that's actually growing and harvesting the product for them," explained Craig Brady, a family farmer for Stag Run Farm in Georgetown.
Farmers markets throughout the state bring in millions of dollars each year and those figures are only expected to grow as newer farmers markets open up in other towns. Check out our farmers market guide for a list of other farmer markets in the area.