REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Rehoboth Beach Farmer's Market, open on Tuesday in Grove Park, wants to remind visitors of parking restrictions in the area.
Even though parking meters went into effect May 15, parking is free during market hours on the following streets:
- Henlopen Avenue
- Columbia Avenue
- Sussex Street and the cross streets
- The Visitor’s Center parking lot
However, the market says there's no parking allowed on Grove Street and shoppers parking at a meter are still required to pay that meter. The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Tuesday until Oct. 29.