LEWES, Del. -
Helen Chamberlain is the Executive Director of the Rehoboth Beach Film Society. She's prepared for the reopening of the annual Rehoboth Beach Independent Film Festival, which started today at the Cinema Art Theater in Lewes and runs through November 13.
"Being able to bring people together is something we've lost, and I think we've lost it because of COVID," says Helen.
It's not just about community, it's also about reviving the local economy. That's why the festival has partnered with local restaurants in the area to bring discounts for festival go-ers this week.
Restaurants such as Lefty's and Matts Fish Camp in Lewes are included.
This year there are 14 films playing and a total of 33 screenings.