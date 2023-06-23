REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth Beach's annual fireworks display requires about 6,000 multi-effect shots and shells, approximately 80 police officers to manage traffic and safety, and a bit of patience on the part of drivers.
The 2023 Independence Day fireworks display in Rehoboth Beach is expected to launch around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 2. Several road closures will be in place to facilitate access and viewer safety.
- The bandstand area will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6 p.m. to midnight.
- Only bus traffic and residents will be permitted on Henlopen and Surf avenues beginning at 7 p.m.
- People who live on Henlopen Avenue, in Henlopen Acres, and in North Shores must access their homes via 2nd Street starting at 7 p.m.
- Vehicles will not be able to cross Rehoboth Avenue at the circle beginning at 7:30 p.m.
- Rehoboth Avenue eastbound and Church Street from Route 1 will be closed to traffic starting at 8 p.m. At that point, all cars entering Rehoboth Beach will have to do so via State Road to Bayard Avenue.
To leave downtown Rehoboth after the fireworks, vehicles north of Rehoboth Avenue will be directed to exit by using Rehoboth and Columbia avenues. Those leaving from the south side of Rehoboth Avenue will use Bayard Avenue to southbound Route 1 or Hickman and Munson streets to Route 1 north- and southbound.
City officials encourage people planning to attend the fireworks to consider alternative modes of transportation like walking, biking, and using the DART Beach Bus or Jolly Trolley.
For more July 4 fireworks, parades, and other celebrations in beach towns across coastal Delaware, check out this article.