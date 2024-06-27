REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Delaware Attorney General's Office has determined that Rehoboth Beach violated the Freedom of Information Act during the hiring process of new city manager Taylour Tedder. According to a decision released Wednesday, the city breached FOIA by discussing the city manager's contract and compensation package in an executive session, which is conducted behind closed doors.
Over the past few months, Rehoboth Beach locals have felt left in the dark regarding the hiring of Tedder and his compensation package.
Tom Gaynor, one of the 40 individuals who signed the FOIA petition, emphasized the community's demand for transparency between the local government and its people.
"It actually shows that the governing mandates here are that the people are in charge, and it is no longer 'we're going to do what we want, we'll do it in secret and you'll just pay the bills,' so I am absolutely delighted that the Attorney General took such a firm stand for people's right to be heard," Gaynor stated.
CoastTV News reached out to the city for an interview and received a statement on behalf of Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills. The city says it believes that it was in compliance with FOIA, yet admitted this "is a failure in the city's transparency," adding, "we can and will do better."
David Novak, another Rehoboth Beach resident, criticized the lack of transparency and expressed concerns about Tedder's qualifications.
"It would have been nicer if they had someone more local from one of our beach communities who knows the beach environment, and I don't think this person has the qualifications and experience, yet they're paying him a premium on top of other perks," Novak explained.
Technically, the Court of Chancery could void any actions related to Tedder's hiring.