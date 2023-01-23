Rehoboth Beach HOA Raises Concerns About Requested Variance for Grotto Hotel

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- As Grotto Pizza seeks a greater floor-to-area ratio from the board of adjustment, the Rehoboth Beach Homeowners Association raises concerns about the project.
The current floor to area ratio for the city is 2.0, while Grotto Pizza calls for 2.76. It's an adjustment the developers said they need to properly construct the 60-room upscale hotel and mixed use retail space.
The HOA said it isn't against the hotel but has fears of overdevelopment. Clif Hilderly, a representative of the HOA, said the association doesn't think the developers have a good enough reason to receive a variance. Hilderley said he raises the concerns for more than 800 members.
"The majority of them like the charm and the character and size of the city and would like new development to follow the building code," he said.
In a letter to the board of adjustment, the group representing Grotto Pizza said, "The variance will have no impact on neighboring or adjacent properties."
The board of adjustment is expected to hear arguments for the variance at their April meeting.