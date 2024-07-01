REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The Rehoboth Beach Patrol is set to host the 2024 United States Lifesaving Association’s (USLA) Mid-Atlantic Regional Championships, welcoming lifeguard-athletes from across the Mid-Atlantic region. This year’s event will take place on Wednesday, July 10, at Towers Beach in Delaware Seashore State Park. This change of location is due to ongoing construction at the Rehoboth Beach Patrol headquarters on Baltimore Avenue.
The competition, now in its twenty-seventh consecutive year under Rehoboth Beach Patrol’s management, will feature up to 350 lifeguard-competitors from states ranging from New York to Virginia. These athletes will compete in various sand and surf events to earn their spot in the USLA’s national competition.
"We are excited to have the opportunity to host the 43rd annual lifesaving championships just as we have for more than 25 years," said Rehoboth Beach Patrol Captain Jeff Giles. "We’re looking forward to an expanded competition with additional events. The day is filled with action-packed competition that can’t be seen in any other forum."
Starting at 9:30 a.m., the championship will highlight the essential skills and knowledge required to be an ocean lifeguard. The event lineup includes traditional Rehoboth Beach contests such as the 90-meter sprint, 2K beach run, 4 x 90 soft-sand beach relay, 400-meter surf swim, swimmer rescue race, landline rescue race, paddleboard rescue race, run-swim-run, surf dash and beach flags. Notably, Delaware will host the surf skis and board events for the first time, typically held in New Jersey.
"The level of local and regional talent competing will put on a show not to be missed," said fifth-year Rehoboth Beach Patrol guard Sophia Gulotti. "We performed well last year, and everyone is excited to see who has what it takes to win a championship and qualify for the nationals in South Padre Island, Texas."
The USLA, America’s nonprofit professional association for beach lifeguards and open water rescuers, uses public education, sets national lifesaving standards, offers training programs and promotes high levels of lifeguard readiness.
The Rehoboth Beach Patrol said it is known as one of the nation's leading lifesaving agencies, with over a century of excellence in safety and lifesaving competitions. The RBP also has a 700-member alumni association.
For more information on the event and how to participate, visit the Rehoboth Beach Patrol website.