REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth Beach has initiated two temporary pedestrian-safety projects at intersections along King Charles Avenue for the 2024 summer season, in response to recommendations from the Rossi Group's parking and traffic study.
The city says the pilot projects, introduced after the study's presentation in December, aim to address pedestrian safety concerns and traffic flow issues. At Stockley Street, new crosswalks and a pedestrian relief island have been installed, while additional crosswalks and bump-outs have been implemented at New Castle Street.
A survey has been launched to gather feedback on the effectiveness of these projects and the perceived level of safety they provide. The survey can be accessed via a QR code on posts at the intersections and through Reach Out Rehoboth.
According to the city, these pilot projects will help officials determine if these or other traffic-calming measures should be built in these locations. Further, the city says the projects will help determine if they should be constructed elsewhere within the city permanently.