REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – This year marks 26 years of the Rehoboth Beach Independent Film Festival (RBIFF). The Rehoboth Beach Film Society (RBFS) is starting to accept submissions for RBIFF Nov. 6-10.
This event is one of the longest-running film festivals in the United States according to the society and will be held at three venues: Cinema Art Theater, Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware and Possum Point Players Community Theatre in Georgetown.
Filmmakers are invited to start submitting their works via the Film Freeway platform. Early-bird submissions are accepted until June 28. The festival will feature 28-30 first-run titles across all genres, including documentaries, narrative features, shorts and the new BLUE HEN Regional Showcase category for local filmmakers. Awards will include Best Cinematography, Best Costume and Best Fan Pick, alongside traditional categories.
New this year is the expansion to the 185-seat venue Possum Point Players Community Theatre. The society said this addition will allow the festival to reach residents of Georgetown, furthering RBFS’s mission to share cinema with diverse audiences.
Artists are also encouraged to participate by submitting original works focusing on the theme of cinema by July 26. The winning artwork will be announced on August 6 and will be featured on the festival program cover, merchandise and distributed to over 32,000 businesses and attendees.
General public tickets will be on sale in October.