Rehoboth Beach Introduces $35 Million City Budget

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Beach Commissioners have agreed upon a $35 million budget for the coming year.
The new budget includes a $150,000 traffic and parking study along with a storm water management plan and various city-wide improvement projects.
Rehoboth Beach City Manager Laurence Christian said the budget will heavily focus on infrastructure to support the growing city of Rehoboth.
"We try to be a world-class community, we try to be people's destination because they get a choice," Christian said. "Visitors and everyone get a choice where they want to summer vacation and where they want to live. We want to be that choice."
The city says no taxes will be raised to account for this new budget. The funds will be taken from different city fees like parking permit sales, meter fines and transfer taxes.