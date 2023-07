Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Sussex, southwestern Kent, northern Talbot, Queen Anne's, Caroline and southwestern Kent Counties through 145 AM EDT... At 120 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wye Mills, or near Centerville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Dover, Easton, Centerville, Talbot, Chestertown, Denton, Centreville, Harrington, Camden, Greensboro, Oakland, Ridgely, Rock Hall, St. Michaels, Church Hill, Sudlersville, Goldsboro, Queen Anne, Woodside and Viola. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH