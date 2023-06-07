REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Public Library taks force met from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wed. night to discuss potential programs and services for a second proposed location on Warrington Road and Route 24.
Representatives from the Delaware Division of Libraries and other libraries in Delaware were there to help brainstorm.
Jennifer Noonan, Children's Librarian for the Lewes Public Library says,
"Be responsive to your people. Ask them what it is that they really need in each of those spaces," when it comes to serving both the downtown Rehoboth Beach location, and this proposed new location.
Some key priorities discussed Wed. night include providing programs for kids, like story-times, where a staff member reads to the children.
Director of the Hockessin Library Rachel West says, "the biggest request is always, why can't you fit more people in this room? And, why can't you do more story times?"
Task force member David Eason says it's important to build great facilities.
"A lot of our current residents go to lewes during the summer time because they have better facilities," says Eason.
Providing enough staff was also said to be critical.
"The real asset in that room is the staff who run it, and the community partners who come in and help teach," says West.
Nothing has been finalized yet. Rehoboth Beach Library Board of Trustees President Tom Wontorek says by mid-July the task force should be done formulating what programs it wants in the libraries.