Rehoboth Beach Life Patrol Station construction hits road bump

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The long awaited construction of the new Rehoboth Beach Life Patrol Station has hit a snag.
According to the city, workers hit "hard soil" when putting the supporting wooden piles into the ground, causing construction to comes to a halt.
"Any project of this size, things happen," said Public Works Director Henry Matlosz. "They're not going to go 100% as expected. So there is time contingencies built into (the plan)."
Matlosz told CoastTV starting Tuesday, the city will continue driving piles with a pile driver and then with a crane. After that, he said a team of geotechnical engineers, structural engineers, and construction managers will review data from the soil.
"We'll go from there, seeing the best way to recover from it," Matlosz said.
The project is still estimated to be complete by Memorial Day 2025. It has a $4.9 million dollar price tag.