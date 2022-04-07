70-year-old James Harding of Rehoboth Beach is facing charges for aggravated menacing and terroristic threatening following his arrest on Wednesday.
According to the Delaware State Police investigation, Harding and a family member were involved in a disagreement that morning with tenants living in the 33000 block of Clover Street in Lewes. During the argument, Harding allegedly pointed a gun at a 39-year-old man, allegedly threatened to shoot a 34-year-old woman, and allegedly threatened bodily harm to a 55-year-old woman.
No one was injured during this incident. Delaware State Troopers found Harding in his vehicle at the Lewes address. He was taken into custody. A loaded Savage Arms Model 87D .22 caliber rifle was seen in plain view in Harding’s vehicle.
Harding was taken to Troop 7 and charged with the following crimes:
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
- Terroristic Threatening (two counts)
He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and released on his own recognizance. No other arrests were made.