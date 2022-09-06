REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Fourth of July Fireworks discussion remains on the table for the City of Rehoboth Beach.
Aside from the fireworks that light up the sky which have been provided by Zambelli Fireworks, Commissioner Patrick Gossett says there are other costs to hold the Fourth of July celebration.
"Zambelli was $34,000. The meal for our workers in $6,150. Port-a-pottys $5,725. And the cost of personnel is $12,000. So it comes out to about $57,875," Gossett said.
The city had a three year agreement in place with Zambelli but it expired after this year. It is willing to sign a new three year agreement but is facing some competition.
It is not official, but it seems like the city will head towards paying for the event to continue. President of the Rehoboth-Dewey Chamber of Commerce Carol Everhart says that the event is a big driver for the local economy.
"You're looking 4,000 rooms plus just on the rooms that we track," Everhart said. "So accommodations are very high. Rentals are very high. So it's important to the community because that feeds off of the other businesses."
Commissioner Toni Sharp says she can't envision Fourth of July without fireworks at the beach.
"I would lobby very hard that this is an iconic, nostalgic event in Rehoboth that I would not want to be part of taking it away."
The mayor and commissioners could not vote on an agreement today because it was a workshop. They will meet next on Friday, September 16.