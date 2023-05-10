REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Parking, traffic, and congestion in Rehoboth Beach are frequent topics of conversation. And now they’re going to be the focus of a comprehensive study being undertaken by the city.
At its meeting last week, the Board of Commissioners authorized a parking and transportation study to be conducted by Maryland-based civil engineering and planning company Rossi Group. The cost of the study is expected to be $150,000.
The study will get underway this summer to ensure that planners can assess – and see firsthand – the conditions and issues that arise during the busy summer season.
“This study,” says Assistant City Manager Evan Miller, “will bring together all of the data we’ve accumulated through previous study efforts. We’re really focused on taking a comprehensive look and providing Commissioners with a realistic set of improvement options and recommendations that can be implemented over time to effectively address parking, transportation, and traffic concerns.”
Among the topics that the study will look at are congestion and traffic flow, traffic-calming and safety measures, parking and loading, emergency vehicle access, and current parking policies.
“There’s no doubt that there is a perception that there are not enough parking options in Rehoboth Beach,” Miller says. “This study will help us determine if that perception is reality.
“Another challenge related to traffic in Rehoboth Beach is that not only is it largely a seasonal issue, it also can be fluid depending upon the time of day or weather conditions.”
Miller anticipates that the study will generate some preliminary recommendations in time for Commissioners’ consideration as they build the budget for fiscal year 2025, which will begin next April.
Among the potential improvement options that may be put forward through the study are citywide speed reductions and traffic-calming measures, traffic capacity and traffic flow enhancements, improvements to strategic intersections, improvements to bicycle and pedestrian facilities and connectivity, alternate modes of transportation, and additional parking options.
The study process will include onsite assessment, data collection, a stakeholder survey, and two briefings with the Board of Commissioners.