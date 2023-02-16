Rehoboth Beach Moves Towards Gas-Powered Tool Ban

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Rehoboth Beach environment committee voted to send the recommendation to ban gas-powered tools to city commissioners.
Hedge trimmers, leaf blowers and other hand held equipment will have to be electric within city limits if this proposal is approved by city council.
The committee says there have been noise complaints and concerns for the environment.
Some landscapers like Tony Romano don't think the ban is a good idea.
"The electric equipment is just not there yet," said Romano. "Some jobs you just need the gas tools. They're stronger. Some jobs you just need the gas-powered tools."
But some like Fran Edge see the reasoning behind the idea.
"For the environment, I think there is an argument," he said. "I think it would be good in the long run to get there- anything you can do to reduce pollution."
This is still just a proposal. It will need to pass the mayor and city council in order to go into effect.