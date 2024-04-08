Rehoboth Beach hires Taylour Tedder as City Manager

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - Rehoboth Beach Commissioners have appointed Taylour Tedder as the new city manager following a nationwide search. Tedder, currently the City Manager of Boulder City, Nevada, has over a decade of experience.

In today's announcement, Mayor Stan Mills expressed his confidence in Tedder's abilities, stating, "Taylour is extremely qualified. His experience and skills align well with the challenges and opportunities that exist in Rehoboth Beach."

Mayor Mills added about Tedder "he is fiscally savvy, experienced in the day-to-day operations of a destination community, enthusiastic and energetic, and a fantastic communicator."

In Boulder City, Tedder oversaw a $198 million budget and 212 full-time staff. His achievements include community engagement enhancements, strategic planning, and securing awards for the fire department and finance operations.

Tedder holds credentials from ICMA and is a Certified Economic Developer. Previously, Tedder served as assistant city manager in Leavenworth, Kansas, and worked in Derby, Kansas.

Tedder has a tentative start date of May 15th.

 
 
 
 

