Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most widespread minor tidal flooding is expected with the evening high tide cycle today. The potential for additional rounds of coastal flooding may result in an extension of the current advisory. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/10 PM 7.3 1.6 1.5 Minor 09/10 AM 6.4 0.7 1.3 None 09/11 PM 7.3 1.6 1.4 Minor 10/11 AM 6.3 0.6 1.4 None 11/12 AM 7.3 1.6 1.4 Minor 11/12 PM 6.0 0.3 1.4 None Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/09 PM 6.6 2.0 1.2 Minor 09/10 AM 5.6 1.0 0.8 None 09/10 PM 6.3 1.7 0.8 Minor 10/11 AM 5.4 0.8 0.9 None 10/11 PM 6.4 1.8 0.9 Minor 11/11 AM 5.0 0.3 0.8 None &&