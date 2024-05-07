REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Officials in Rehoboth Beach convened on Monday, May 6, to discuss potential changes to Chapter 215 of the municipal code, which pertains to restaurant operations. The proposed amendments specifically aim to redefine what constitutes a "Substantial Modification" under §215-1, the section defining terms for restaurant compliance.
During the meeting, Evan Miller, the interim city manager, provided background on the current regulations, which were adjusted by an ordinance adopted on December 16. These adjustments defined "Substantial Modification" to include any changes to the seating capacity of restaurants or dinner theaters, whether by increasing or decreasing the number of seats.
Miller detailed discussions from a prior meeting on April 19, where officials proposed that only increases in seating capacity should trigger the designation of a substantial modification. The proposed definition would also take into account changes to the number and sizes of bar areas. A key addition to the definition specifies that a reduction in seating capacity does not count as a substantial modification as long as it complies with all applicable zoning and licensing requirements, including the state's dining seat to bar seat ratio.
"This definition was developed after extensive discussion and is designed to ensure that changes conform with state licensing requirements," Miller explained.
The proposal also includes a provision for documenting any changes in the restaurant's floor plan that do not constitute a substantial modification, to maintain clear records for the city and the establishment involved.
Mayor Stan Mills commented on the proposal, noting it was well thought out and merited further pursuit.
Councilmember Toni Sharpe emphasized the potential benefits of the proposed changes. "This agenda item clearly calls out reducing administrative and legal time," Sharpe said. "It's a well-thought-out approach that addresses the issues we are trying to solve."
The proposal is not yet set as an ordinance but is expected to be introduced at a forthcoming regular meeting, where it will be further considered and possibly adopted.