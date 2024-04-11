Rehoboth Beach officials push site plans to public hearing

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - On Thursday, April 11th, the preliminary site plan for three Rehoboth Avenue properties, known as 413, 415, and 417 Rehoboth Avenue was held.
Over a year ago, Clear Space Theatre Company sold a vacant lot there, originally meant for a new theater. The new plans include three buildings, each with stores on the ground level and apartments above.
Brezona Hakaj, who works in the downtown area, says the entrance of Rehoboth Avenue needs some TLC.
"For example, when you enter the boardwalk, you see shops, the beach, Funland, many things that you would be able to do, but the entrance of the city is pretty empty," says Hakaj.
While some are optimistic about the project, others express concerns.
Angela Manifold, who works downtown, worries about how the project will impact parking.
"If they put more shops, it's really going to affect parking for everyone because there's limited parking now", Manifold explains.
City officials have decided to advance the plans to a public hearing, where they will further discuss legalities concerning zoning.