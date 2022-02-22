REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Bikes versus walkers on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk. The city has been working to address the massive number of summer visitors and safely keep the two groups apart.
The idea of modifying hours for bikes or banning them all together on the boardwalk came about at last month's Boardwalk and Beach Committee meeting. One committee member said the overcrowding on the boardwalk is causing safety issues between bicyclist and pedestrians.
Carol Everhart says this summer is going to be busier than summer's past and the best way to keep everyone safe is to use, "Common sense and working together in harmony. It's easier said than done between the massive amount of people that come up to the boardwalk," said Rehoboth Beach Police Chief Keith Banks.
Typically during the summer season bike riding is only allowed on the boardwalk from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Chief Banks said he has heard many complaints about cyclists on the boardwalk over the years.
"The reality is there is overcrowding up there, but there hasn't been significant enough crashes to say one's at fault versus the other," said Chief Banks.
No one wants to ban bikes altogether, but Patrisha Davis suggests they modify the hours for a year and see how it works.
"I don't think you have to wait until somebody falls down and cracks their skull open to then say 'ok we need to change the boardwalk hours,'" said Davis.
Other members say cutting an hour back is not going to help with safety, but education and enforcement will.
"To change anything on the boardwalk I think it's unfair just because we've all been doing it. I know it's unfortunate that it's gotten more crowded but I think by just educating people by having things on different apps..." said Jim Horty.
Chief Banks says seasonal officers will receive training on bike regulations. A report on Tuesday's discussion will head to the Rehoboth board of commissioners.