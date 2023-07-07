Rehoboth Beach Patrol preaches safety in high temperatures

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- As another round of hot temperatures are sweeping through Delmarva, Rehoboth Beach Patrol is preaching safety tips.
Rehoboth Beach Patrol said heat strokes and heat exhaustion are two of the most common problems they experience every year.
EMT Kathryn Paturzo said prevention is key.
"It's key to keep sensitive areas of your body cool. [Like] the neck, the armpits and the groin," she said.
Beach Patrol and EMTs look out for symptoms of fatigue, a change in pulse, or vomiting as tell-tale signs of a heat-induced illness. While they monitor the beaches, Paturzo said it's also important to check in with the people you are with to ensure everyone stays safe.
The CDC also urges people to be aware of the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat strokes as you spend time in the sun. During extremely hot and humid weather, your body's ability to cool itself is challenged.
