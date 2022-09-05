REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Police are asking for the community's help in finding a man accused of inappropriately touching pre-teens.
According to a post on the agency's Facebook page, witnesses say the man swam between two 11 year old girls and and grabbed them multiple times in the ocean.
Rehoboth PD says it happened around 7 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses confronted the man who then left and went west, away from the beach, on Rehoboth Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Rehoboth Bach Police Department. Anyone who sees the man in the photos is asked to call 9-1-1.