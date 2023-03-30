Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission Recommends Increase For Hotel Parking

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission has recommended a new approach to hotel parking.
At its March 10 meeting, the Planning Commission voted to recommend to the Board of Commissioners that the city code be amended to increase the minimum number of off-street parking spaces required for a hotel to 1.2 for each rental room. In addition, it has recommended one space for every 250 square feet of gross floor area dedicated to meeting, conference, banquet, event, or office space.
Hotel owner Gene Lankford said he doesn't see an issue with the current requirement of one space per room.
"Once your customers understand there is only one parking place, they leave their other car at home or they take their car to long-term parking," he said.
Some visitors said the change is crucial. Steve Miller said he visits the area yearly, and his family often comes with multiple cars.
"More has to be done to keep the crowd here, keep the banquets going, keep the guests coming in," Miller said.
The Board of Commissioners requested that the Planning Commission consider this issue and provide a recommendation. The adopted resolution, which also addresses parking amendments for other commercial uses, has now been forwarded to commissioners and is expected to be discussed at a meeting on April 11th.