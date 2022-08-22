REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a white female who is a suspect in several instances of vandalism that happened throughout Rehoboth Beach.
RHPD says that the person in the picture is a suspect in seven separate acts of graffiti that happened between July 25th, 2022 and August 11th, 2022. They say that police are in the process of investigating the acts and have found some surveillance videos taken from around the time of the crimes.
RHPD says no further details are being released right now because it could effect the investigation.
Anyone who can provide any information as to the identity and/or location of the female suspect pictured is asked to please contact Det. Brian Reynolds at (302) 524-1391 or submit a tip through Delaware Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-847-3333 or online at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com. Anyone with information can also submit a tip online to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department via the RHPD webpage at https://www.cityofrehoboth.com/form/government/departments/police/submit-crime-tip.