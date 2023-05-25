REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Rehoboth Beach police will be able to help reunite lost pets and their owners a little easier this summer.
According to a post on the city's Facebook page, a microchip scanner was donated to the police department. Officers will be able to use the scanner to see if lost pets have a microchip, which contains owner contact information much like a collar.
"We're excited to be able to help lost pets and their humans reconnect," the police department wrote on their page. "Thanks so much for the donation!"
Rehoboth Beach locals Carolyn and David Diefenderfer donated the scanner. The two are beloved pet parents themselves, owning 8-year-old Golden Retriever Nani.
For more on microchipping your pets, visit the American Medical Veterinary Association.