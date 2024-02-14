Rehoboth Beach possibly raising hourly meter parking rates

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -In Rehoboth Beach, the subject of parking fees is stirring up quite the debate once again. Currently, parking your car at a meter will set you back $3 per hour. This fee was last increased in 2022 when the rate went up from $2 to $3 an hour. Now, city commissioners are looing at another increase in the cost because of the need for additional revenue. The city says funding is important for projects such as the construction of a new beach patrol station and to continue providing benefits for city employees.
Thomas Newhard, who runs a small shop in downtown Rehoboth Beach, worries about the potential impact of increased parking rates on local businesses.
"It is very frustrating, I know the city needs to make money, but I also know we are small businesses, and we count on that money of people coming in and shopping, and people think at $3 an hour it's very expensive, and they're not going to spend that and then come spend here at the shops in Rehoboth," explained Newhard.
Stan Mills, the mayor of Rehoboth Beach, says it is important to make sure employees are being taken care of as the cost of healthcare increases.
"Our employees are our number one resource, and we pride ourselves on trying to give them good pay, keep them in the city and comfortable, and unfortunately, medical fees go up and up and up every year, its a constant," said Mayor Mills.
The city is also exploring other funding options, such as increasing the rental tax fee, to boost revenue. However, concerns are raised about the broader impact of higher parking prices, especially on locals.
Whether through parking fees, taxes, or other means, the city acknowledges the necessity of securing more funds to maintain the high level of operation that both locals and visitors expect in Rehoboth Beach. Rehoboth Beach officials will talk about the proposed increased on Friday, February 16th, at the Mayor and Commissioners Regular Meeting.