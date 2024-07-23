REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth Beach is gearing up for several road paving projects to start this fall, with significant work planned for Rehoboth Avenue.
In collaboration with the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) and its contractor A-Del Construction, the city is preparing to repave Rehoboth Avenue. The city says the project will likely begin in September, with overnight roadwork scheduled from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday.
The city plans to have the work completed this fall. However, given that paving work is highly temperature-dependent, officials say there is a possibility that the project may need to be paused during the winter months and resumed in the spring. The city is slated to have work completed before May 1.
The City of Rehoboth Beach will cover the cost of repaving the first two ocean blocks of Rehoboth Avenue, while DelDOT will finance the remainder of the avenue.