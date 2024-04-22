REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — As summer approaches, the City of Rehoboth is gearing up by significantly expanding its seasonal workforce to ensure efficient operations during the tourist-heavy season.
According to city officials, the Streets Department has already welcomed its seasonal team, consisting of seven laborers, four meter technicians, and one equipment operator, all set to maintain the city’s infrastructure as visitor numbers swell.
In the Parking Department, staffing will ramp up starting May 13, with the early onboarding of a few office staff members. The department has added 16 parking enforcement officers to handle the anticipated increase in traffic, alongside six office clerks, four parking permit clerks, and two part-time data entry clerks.
Furthermore, Rehoboth has already initiated the training of seasonal police officers, a process that will continue over the next several weeks to prepare for the city's public safety needs during the busy summer months.
These efforts underscore Rehoboth's commitment to providing a safe, organized, and welcoming environment for both residents and visitors in the upcoming season.