REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Public Library may add an additional location to service more of the community.
President of the Board of Trustees of the library Tom Wontorek met with The Board of Commissioners this past Friday to talk about adding a new location in a larger building near Route 24. The Board of Trustees is currently looking for properties at least 6 acres outside of city limits, but still inside the service area. This will allow the second library location to have adequate space for more programs to offer to library lovers.
He says the board plans to keep a location in downtown Rehoboth too.
"We're looking to meet the needs of the people in the entire service area, all sixteen hundred of them, but we also want to provide a continual, active presence in downtown Rehoboth," says Wontorek.
According to a survey conducted by the library, the population in downtown Rehoboth Beach only makes up about 1/5 of the entire Rehoboth Beach population. Wontorek says people in the community feel that commuting in traffic to get to the library is their biggest concern.