REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.-- The Rehoboth Beach Public Library plans to open a new facility on Route 24 and Warrington Road.
Earlier this year, the library announced its intention to keep a satellite facility in downtown Rehoboth. Board President Tom Wontorek explained to WRDE that the current facility is on three lots. The Board Of Trustees plans to keep the lot closest to Summer House as a smaller but fully functioning library. But the other two lots that have parts of the library like the reception desk and bathrooms could be rented out, sold, or stay as is.
Wontorek says the Route 24 and Warrington Road location appeals to many readers.
"The people down in the southern part of the service area had to commute to get to Rehoboth, but we didn't want to have just one library to be convenient for those folks," he said. "So we wanted to keep a downtown campus."
It is unclear when the new library could be built, but the goal is to have construction begin by 2026.