REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Public Library task force held it's first meeting Wednesday at the Rehoboth Elementary School.
Vice President of the Board for the Rehoboth Beach Public Library Kay Wheatley says she wants to serve more of the community.
"Browse the collections, read the newspaper, use the computer, attend a program," says Wheatley.
In Wednesday night's task force meeting, members went over the rationale for a second location on Warrington Road and Route 24.
"Right now unless they're willing to fight traffic on Route 1 and find parking downtown, we're not able to help them with that," says Wheatley.
According to the task force, the downtown location is only serving about 1,000 Rehoboth Beach residents, but more than 32,000 people live within a three mile range of Warrington Road and Route 24 location.
Task force member Marti Garrett says the first meeting was important to set the precedent that the downtown library won't be going anywhere.
Garrett says, "It will probably be smaller but we won't know that yet until we determine what programs will go in town and which programs will go out of town."
There is still a lot for this task force to figure out but this first meeting was a good first step towards providing more for readers in Rehoboth Beach.
The next task force meeting is Wed. June 7.