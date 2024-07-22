REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Kids are prepare to channel their inner wizard, as Rehoboth Beach gets ready for three magical camp days full of Harry Potter fun.
The city's public library will host its annual Hogwarts Camp as part of its summer reading program, that all ends in a big outdoor Quidditch Tournament. The city said it is expecting an attendance of roughly 50 children ages seven and older.
Registration is full and there is a long waiting list to join this camp. This is the only quidditch match that will be played in Rehoboth this year according to the library.
The Quidditch Tournament will kick off at 2 p.m. this Friday, July 26 in Grove Park.