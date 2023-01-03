Rehoboth Beach Replenishment Slated for March or April Start Date

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Beach Replenishment projects move forward with a plan to move from north to south beginning in Rehoboth Beach in March or April.
As the lowest-lying state in the country, Delaware coasts and the state as a whole are vulnerable to the effects of climate change. Governor Carney has shared that these upcoming projects will protect homes, businesses, and the economy in Delaware.
"Beach replenishment, which is a partnership between the state and federal governments, is necessary to preserve tourism, one of our largest economic sectors, as well as to protect the safety of our communities and residents," Governor Carney said.
Weeks Marine of Cranford, New Jersey, received the $23.8 million contract to conduct periodic nourishment on three dune and beach projects. The contract is a joint effort between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. Costs of the project will be shared by the federal government and the state of Delaware.
After heavy rainfall and coastal storms in summer 2022, some locals said the project is highly needed.
"The dunes have been knocked down. The fence is just buried. So something needs to be done. It really does," Olga Harris said.
While some are excited at the prospect of restored beaches, others think the timeline isn't quick enough. Some people like Becky Lantz think the beaches could be better served by letting them be.
"I think truly that nature is the best way for replenishment," Lantz said.
Sand will be dredged from offshore borrow sites and pumped through a series of pipes to be placed on beaches. It will then be arranged into an engineered dune and berm, which is designed to reduce damage from coastal storms.
In Rehoboth Beach, 196,000 cubic yards of sand will be placed between North Surf Avenue to the bandstand area. Another 194,000 cubic yards will be placed between Salisbury Street and Beach Avenue in Dewey Beach.
Bethany Beach's replenishment will take place from Third Street to Wellington Park, and again in South Bethany from around North Fifth Street to the north end of Fenwick Island State Park. The Bethany Beach projects are estimated to use the greatest amounts of sand, with 245,000 cubic yards going to the northern project location and another 287,000 going to the southern one.
Fenwick Island will have sand placed from around Kames Street south to Lighthouse Road.
Dunes and associated beach access points will be repaired in certain areas, but most of the work will focus on widening the beach from the water to the dune. The Army Corps could revisit contract options to place additional sand depending on surveys on the condition of the beach.
The U.S. Army Corp said their goal is to be finished before summer 2023, however, it is possible it could encroach on the summer season.
If so, they will close certain areas of the beach for their work to move forward.