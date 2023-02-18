REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth Beach is expecting beach replenishment to begin on its beaches in March or April. The hope is that work in Rehoboth will be completed before the summer season kickoff of Memorial Day weekend.
"Regardless of the timing, our crews are ready to react and have the beach ready for summer 2023," said Stan Mills, mayor of Rehoboth Beach. "We're in for a good summer."
Starting near the city tennis courts on Surf Avenue and working south to the bandstand, 196,000 cubic yards of sand will be moved this spring as part of the $23.8 million federal contract with Weeks Marine of Cranford, New Jersey. Funding comes from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
Rehoboth is the first area beach to be replenished, with efforts moving down the coast expected to go into the summer.