Rehoboth Beach restaurant pushes back on proposed outdoor dining rule change

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Beach is reconsidering changing its outdoor dining rules, moving from allowing a three-foot space between dining setups and sidewalks to seven feet for all corner restaurants. The city says this proposal is aimed to enhance pedestrian flow and ADA compliance
Mike Kennard, co-owner of Sirocco, was vocal about the impact on his restaurant at the mayors and commissions meeting on February 16th.
"This was targeted at our restaurant," he stated, highlighting how the change seems specifically aimed at his restaurants like his.
"I was trying to understand the the logic behind a universal seven feet, because when I walked through town, particularly on Rehoboth Avenue, I'm not sure if there's any restaurants but ours that are impacted by this change." said Kennard at the February 16th meeting.
The shift could force Sirocco, previously approved under current three foot guidelines, to modify its outdoor layout significantly.
Mayor Stan Mills expressed regret over the timing.
"It's unfortunate...the city's part for having passed that rule...and now trying to change it," Mills said, acknowledging the potential negative effects on Sirocco, which Mayor Mills says has already purchased in compliant barriers and dining equipment.
The city says it plans to discuss the matter with the Sirocco owners before making a final decision. CoastTV reached out to Sirocco multiple times to comment on the story, but did not hear back.