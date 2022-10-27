REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - With the Sea Witch Festival quickly approaching, the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce has announced road closures for the festival's annual costume parade.
The Chamber says that Rehoboth Avenue will close to all traffic starting at 2 a.m. on October 29th, through the time when the fencing removed after the parade.
They also say that posted signs will indicate places where parking is not allowed on the Avenue, but the Chamber recommends not trying to park on the Avenue at all on Saturday, instead parking on side streets. They do note that parking will be restricted on Scarborough Avenue, though.
1st and 2nd Streets may be used to cross Rehoboth Avenue before 9 a.m. on Saturday, says the Chamber. They also say that State Road, Sussex Street, and 4th Street will be closed to facilitate the parade lineup.