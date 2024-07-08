REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The ongoing controversy surrounding the new Rehoboth Beach City Manager, Taylour Tedder, and the deal he received will be discussed at a meeting on July 8. The city faced backlash after the Delaware Department of Justice determined the city violated the Freedom of Information Act. According to the department, the city decided Tedder’s salary within executive sessions, not open to the public.
To rectify this, Rehoboth Beach city commissioners have organized a special meeting at 2 p.m. to discuss Tedder's contract. Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills reflects on the process as a "failure in the city's transparency,". The lack of public input in Tedder's contract approval led to heightened tensions within the community. As the special meeting approaches, locals and officials alike are eager as the topic has shown to be polarizing in the city.