Rehoboth Beach sees management change at Deauville Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Rehoboth Beach will no longer oversee Deauville Beach operations, a role it has held for nearly 50 years. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), the actual owner of the beach property, announced that the city has decided not to renew its lease agreement.
Susan Chinnici, who frequents the Deauville Beach courts hopes that DNREC's takeover could bring much-needed improvements.
"Our current conditions are pretty bad, our nets are dry rotted, and we just need a little more TLC when it comes to the court," said Chinnici
DNREC believes the city did not renew its lease because Rehoboth Beach Commissioners believe the city was losing money operating the sight. The department is reevaluating the fee structure, potentially delaying the start of the paid parking season beyond the usual March 1 kickoff for state parks.
Despite uncertainties about fees and their implementation dates, DNREC assures that Deauville Beach will continue to offer its familiar amenities, including tennis and pickleball courts, as well as beach concessions. State park rangers and lifeguards will also be present to ensure safety for all visitors.