Rehoboth Beach Streets and Transportation Committee Recommends Traffic Study

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Rehoboth Beach Streets and Transportation Committee recommends a city-wide traffic study to find solutions to improve traffic flow.
As the nation's summer capital, thousands of people pour down Rehoboth Avenue every summer.
Peter Carson has had a house in Rehoboth Beach for 10 years. He said he has seen the avenue backed up many times.
"It's bumper to bumper traffic," Carson said.
Local business owners like Chad Miller said it is almost impossible to navigate the area in the peak of summertime.
"It is definitely a problem. As soon as you hit that circle on Rehoboth Avenue it is just nonstop. You can't go anywhere," Miller said.
If approved by the Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners, the city would likely hire a consultant who will will analyze crosswalks, speed limits, and emergency access zones and propose fixes.
"We have a lot of inconsistencies in town. We have driveway boxes painted on some streets and not others. We utilize double yellow lines on some streets and not others. We'd like experts to come in and say 'you've got these in the appropriate spots or 'no you don't' or 'this is what you should do to help improve safety for pedestrians and safety statewide," Commissioner Edward Chrzanowski said.
The committee's hope is that any fixes would improve traffic flow and ensure the safety of both pedestrians and drivers.
Some people still aren't sure there is a fix that could solve these issues.
"I don't know what they could do to solve these problems to be very honest with you. I guess it won't hurt for the city to invest some money in some studies," Miller said.
Others said that they think the scope of the proposed study should be expanded to areas beyond Rehoboth Avenue to Coastal Highway.
"I think it might be a good idea if [the commission] were able to enlarge the focus to below the traffic circle and then out to route one," Carson said.
Commissioner Edward Chrzanowski said the study will likely result in two parts. One phase in which areas are analyzing and the second in which fixes are proposed.
Commissioners are still unsure about the cost and funding for the study. It will be discussed at the next Board of Commissioners meeting.