REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.— On Thursday, the Rehoboth Beach Streets & Transportation Committee discussed different ways pedestrian and cyclist safety ahead of the summer.
David Diefenderfer, a committee member, said more signs or flashing lights to make sure drivers slow down and stop for pedestrians.
Keith W. Banks, Chief of the Rehoboth Beach Police Department, said he spoke to DelDOT about the potential additions, and said DelDOT said there have not been enough accidents to warrant those changes.
"We can't legally put a red light, I've heard that question on that, because that's preparing people to stop, that's a different regulation, that would not be allowed there at the crosswalk," Banks said.
Cyclist safety is also a concern, as bicyclists are not allowed to bike on the sidewalks. A new brochure from the Rehoboth Beach Homeowners Association hopes to help educate the entire community on traffic rules. The association hopes the city officially endorses this brochure before the busy summer season.
Donna Mabry, a committee member, said moving the lighthouse replica would allow drivers would have a clearer view of the intersection.
"There's talk of improve in [Lake] Gerar Park. I think that's closer to the boardwalk, closer to the ocean, that's where a lighthouse belongs, a little bit closer to the water," Mabry said.
John Gauger, another committee member, said he want to see the lighthouse stay.
Members of the Rehoboth Beach Street and Transportation Committee will continue discussion over improving safety at the traffic circle at the next meeting on March 4 at 1:30 p.m.