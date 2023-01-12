REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners received their first cost estimate for a streetscape project on Wilmington and Baltimore Avenues.
With underground utilities included, the project could cost up to $50 million.
The city's consultant, JMT Engineering, gave a timeline for completion at the Dec. 16 meeting. Phase one would begin in 2023 and final completion would occur in 2029.
The project would bring utilities underground, fix sidewalks and overall beautify the streets. Some locals said they look forward to seeing changes.
"Any improvement to the downtown would be probably preferable to where we are right now," Tracy Wehr said.
George Stakias has had a business on the corner of Wilmington Avenue for ten years. He said he's been waiting for changes like this for a long time.
"Nothing has been done in the last 20 or 30 years. sidewalks are cracked, there is no streetscape, there is no curbside appeal," he said.
The question has turned to funding as it nears the final stage of approval.
In a statement, the Rehoboth Beach Assistant City Manager said, "The city is in the early stages of considering funding options for this initiative, and we look forward to working with our federal and state partners to explore a variety of options."
The city is currently weighing options like grants, state funding and borrowed money to fund the project.
At the meeting, City Finance Director Burt Dukes said, "It's going to require more usage of our reserve cash than anything we've ever done."
The project will be discussed at a future meeting before moving forward.