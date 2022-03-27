MILTON, Del.- A Rehoboth Beach teen, who was not properly wearing a seat belt, is dead following a crash in the Milton area Saturday night.
Delaware State Police say just after 8 p.m., a 2015 Chevrolet Cruz, driven by a 19-year-old Milford woman, was traveling westbound on Shingle Point Rd., approaching the intersection of Gravel Hill Rd. At the same time, a 2009 Ford F-250 pickup truck, driven by a 43-year-old Smyrna man, was traveling northbound on Gravel Hill Rd., approaching the intersection of Shingle Point Rd. Those traveling on Gravel Hill Rd. have the right-of-way. On Shingle Point Rd., just before the intersection, the eastbound and westbound lanes split, with the westbound lane making a sharp right curve. As the Chevrolet Cruz approached the sharp right curve in the roadway, for unknown reasons, the driver did not negotiate the curve and entered the eastbound lane of travel, continuing westbound towards Gravel Hill Rd. The car then entered the northbound lane of Gravel Hill Rd., directly into the path of the truck. As a result, the front right of the truck hit the front left of the car in the northbound lane of Gravel Hill Rd.
After the crash, the car came to stop upright, facing eastbound. The truck exited the west edge of the roadway and overturned on its left side before hitting a fence post and tree.
The 19-year-old Milford woman driving the Cruz, was wearing a seat belt and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An 18-year-old Rehoboth Beach woman was not wearing a seat belt in the front right seat of the Cruz. She sustained life-threatening injuries and died at the scene. Identification is pending notification to next of kin.
The 43-year-old Smyrna man driving the Ford was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured in the crash. A 41-year-old Smyrna woman in the Ford was wearing a seat belt in the front right seat. She was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
The roadway was closed for approximately 4 hours while the investigation was conducted.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to contact Sgt. Nick DeMalto by calling 302-703-3269. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.