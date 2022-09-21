REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners are going to hold a special meeting related to offshore wind projects at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27th, says the City of Rehoboth Beach.
The City says the meeting will include presentations from representatives of eight organizations as well as a question-and-answer session, designed to inform commissioners and locals about offshore wind projects proposed off the Delmarva coast. The City says the meeting is open to the public.
“The ultimate goal for holding this public meeting,” says Mayor Stan Mills, “is to provide for future cognizant discussions by the mayor and commissioners so that we are able to come to an informed position on such projects off our shores. While the public is welcome at this meeting, opportunities for public opinion and comments will be provided through future public meetings.”
Presentations at the special meeting will be made related to:
- the federal government’s role in and processes for establishing offshore wind farms – Bureau of Ocean Energy Management
- the state government’s role, processes, and permitting – Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control
- proposed MarWin offshore wind farm off the Maryland coastline – Mike Dunmyer, US Wind
- impacts of offshore wind farms on Ocean City, Maryland – Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan and City Manager Terry McGean
- proposed Skipjack wind farm off the Delaware and Maryland coasts – Brady Walker, Ørsted
- science-based studies on resident and visitor attitudes toward offshore wind projects – Dr. Jeremy Firestone, School of Marine Science and Policy, University of Delaware
- perspectives on viewshed, economic and environmental impacts, alternatives to wind energy, and critique of university studies – David Stevenson, Caesar Rodney Institute
- cost and policy options for offshore wind – Dr. Willett Kempton, School of Marine Science and Policy, University of Delaware.
Presentations and Q&A will be moderated by Bonnie Ram, director of Ram Power Consultancy and senior researcher at the University of Delaware.
The City says the meeting will be recorded and posted for on-demand viewing on their legislative portal.
Questions from members of the public can be submitted in advance by emailing mcarson@cityofrehoboth.com. They ask that those who send in questions indicate to whom their question(s) are to be directed as well as their name and affiliation.