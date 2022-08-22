REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Beach Commissioners voted Monday to send the topic of whether or not to increase restaurants' maximum outdoor dining area to a public hearing.
Commissioners have been debating whether or not to increase outdoor seating for restaurants above the current limit of 750 square feet for 5 meetings without coming to a consensus. Commissioner Jay Lagree, for example, says that the decision should be made between the restaurant and the building inspector.
"Talk with the restaurant owners to see many seats they can service, talk about their kitchen, talk about their comfort, talk about their ADA abilities, talk about the fire marshal" said Commissioner Lagree.
Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills, on the other hand, does not feel this way.
"I could not disagree more." said Mayor Mills. "I'm open minded to listen to others to see if they have a better argument during the public hearing, but I would rather retain the 750 [square foot limit] than go to unlimited."
The public hearing is set to be held on September 16th at 2 p.m.
At the meeting Monday, Commissioners also discussed letting restaurants that serve alcohol put a patio on the property next door to them, but no decision was made.