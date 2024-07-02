REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth Beach has scheduled a special meeting to ratify the terms of the city manager's compensation package following a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) violation.
On June 26, a response from the Attorney General's Office stated that the city was found in violation of FOIA by engaging in discussions of Taylour Tedder's contract and compensation package in executive session, which was held behind closed doors. With this decision, the city has announced a public comment period and then a vote by the Board of Commissioners on whether or not to keep Tedder's compensation package as it is.
According to the decision from the Attorney General's Office, "Public employees’ compensation is a matter of public record, as it is 'well settled that citizens have a right to know how their public servants are compensated with taxpayer monies, in whatever the form that compensation might take.'"
Debate surrounding Tedder's agreed compensation goes back to the announcement of his hire. With that announcement, locals questioned Tedder's qualifications for the position in accordance with the city charter and the financial assistance outside of his salary.
The city hired Tedder under the terms that he would receive a $250,000 annual salary, $50,000 for moving expenses, and a $750,000 housing loan that will be forgiven if Tedder stays for seven years.
The special meeting agenda can be found here and will begin at 2 p.m.