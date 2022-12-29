REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Newly elected and appointed officers of the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company gathered Wednesday night for planning sessions to gear up for the new year.
Newly-elected President Mike Simpler and continuing Fire Chief Chuck Snyder will lead the department in the new year as the company says it has again seen a large increase in calls for service due to the increasing number of homes and visitors to the area.
"Our dedicated volunteers look forward to once again providing dedicated service to our Rehoboth Beach area fire district, which includes over 32 miles of coverage of land and water from the inlet bridge to Route 24 and out through the Angola area," said Snyder.
The operations leadership team for 2023 includes:
- Fire Chief Chuck Snyder
- Deputy Chief Ralph Karl
- Assistant Chiefs Kent Swarts, Ryan Peters, Gordon Boslet
- Chief Engineer Donald Mitchell, Jr.
- Safety Officer Dicky Lamb
- Captains Chatham Marsch, Thomas Barrett, Connor Anderson
The administrative leadership team for 2023 includes:
- President Mike Simpler
- Vice President Warren Jones
- Secretary Sarah Brasiel
- Assistant Secretary Scott Lawson
- Treasurer John Meng
- Assistant Treasurer Eric Korpon