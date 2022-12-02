REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company (RBVFC) Auxiliary has announced their 2022 Winter Fundraiser, which will take place Saturday, December 3rd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at RBVFC's 219 Rehoboth Avenue location.
RHVFC says that the event will have local and regional artists showcasing their talents and offering items for sale, just in time for the holidays. They say Rental fess and other proceeds benefit the Fire Company, and admission is free.
RBVFC sags that the list of featured artists and creators currently include:
- Stag Run Farm - Bee’s Honey
- CNC- Nutty Deliciousness
- Susie Lou Ceramics- Holiday ceramics
- Guilday Glass - Stained glass
- Mystic Designs Co - custom gifts cups, coasters, ornaments, and photos
- Karen Trimmer/Rita Trimmer - pictures on screens
- Geri DiBiase Photography - ornaments, photographs on canvas
- Rose Manning- Rose’s one-of-a-kind - Seashell art, mermaids, picture frames, mirrors
- Tracy Collins Gotta Lovett Creations - shirts, hoodies
- Maria Boulden - Jam Session Jams
- Mary Louie’s Lauffer - Virgin Sea Glass Hanging Art, Stained Glass
- Painting, prints, and cards by Renata
- Dean Dubiny - hand painted figurines and Christmas ornaments
- Art by Bev- water color originals, drawings and cards
- Bayberry Classics/Quirky Twin Designs - handbags, travel accessories, wood working items
- Jennifer Johnson/Creations by Triple J - paper ornaments
- Lisa Taylor - crochet- scarves, hats and blankets
- The Crafty Crab - solar crab caddies
- Paulette Hardy - Blue Moon Sea glass, sea glass art and jewelry
- PJ’s Place - Mythical creatures, stuffed animals and clay
- Lisa Chambers- Delaware Bay Clay – pottery
RBVFC says that whether you’re in town for the Marathon, a beach weekend or spreading cheer, swing by the Fire Station on December 3rd to do some holiday shopping and support the region’s fire fighters and first responders, along with local artists.