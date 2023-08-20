Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company hosts 9th annual 5k Fundraiser

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Fire Fightin' 5K Run and Walk took place Sunday morning.
Over 300 runners came out to support the fundraiser, all proceeds of the event go to the fire company buying a new fire truck.
Chatham Marsch, the co-chair for the 5K Run said he is always so grateful for the support of the community.
"This is our ninth year of doing the run so and every year it gets bigger and bigger," Marsch said. "I say over 30 sponsors throughout the community including businesses came together and helped us fund this this event."
The race was facilitated by locally owned Seashore Striders who brought in all types of runners like Leeann Waltz who said today's run is her 36th of the year.
"I'm not a fast runner, you just walk some you run some and you cheer each other on along the way," Waltz said.
Some of the firefighter's were in full gear and took part in the run.
"It's a fire company race so we had to participate, we want them to see how active we are and this is a good way of getting out there in the community," Marsch said.
Beau Croll and his son Axel run many races together and he said the fundraiser 5k is one he looks forward too each year.
"This one is pretty unique, you have the fire trucks and the sprinkler and then there's usually a lot of activities and stuff after," Croll said.