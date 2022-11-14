REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company life member and president Daniel J. "Danny" Mitchell passed away peacefully on Saturday at his home. Mitchell was surrounded by family and friends.
According to Warren Jones, vice president of the fire company, Mitchell was a very dedicated person. He started working with the organization in 1976 and came from a family that was heavily-involved. His father and brother had previously held leadership positions with the RBVFC, as well.
Mitchell served as the president beginning in 2017, as the vice president for three years before that, and in other leadership roles for many years prior.
Mitchell volunteered with the fire company outside of his full-time position as a dispatcher with the Rehoboth Beach Police Department and was well-known in the Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach communities.
"He was a very likable guy," said Jones. "I really enjoyed working with and knowing him. He will be dearly missed."